Bangladesh

‘Drug peddler’ snatched after attack on BGB men in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk

A mob attacked members of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and snatched away an alleged drug peddler from their custody in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

Several BGB men suffered injuries after locals of the area including men, women and children carried out the attack at the eastern Farirbil area of Balukhali in Ukhiya, Mehdi Hossain Kabir, captain of 34th BGB said on Thursday.

A BGB team detained drug trader Bakhtiyar along with 80,000 yaba. As the border guards tried to take him to the camp, the mob pelted them with brickbats and snatched the detainee, the captain added. “The women bit the BGB members and injured them”.

As most of them were women and children, BGB men refrained from using force, added the BGB officer.

However, the people who support drug traffickers and terrorists will be considered terrorists and strict action will be taken against them, he said.

A case was being filed in this regard, the BGB official said.

