‘Drug peddler’ snatched after attack on BGB men in Cox’s Bazar

A mob attacked members of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and snatched away an alleged drug peddler from their custody in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

Several BGB men suffered injuries after locals of the area including men, women and children carried out the attack at the eastern Farirbil area of Balukhali in Ukhiya, Mehdi Hossain Kabir, captain of 34th BGB said on Thursday.