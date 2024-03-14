Bangladesh opens land port, no infrastructure across the border

The construction of Balla land port infrastructure has been completed in the Kedaracourt area near the Bangladesh-India border in Chunarughat of Habiganj at a cost of about Tk 490 million. But across the border in Paharmura area of India’s Tripura state, there is no customs station. The whole area there is deserted with even no roads.

Therefore, even after eight months have passed after the completion of infrastructure, the export-import activities could not be started through this land port of Chunarughat.

Balla land port was constructed at the special interest of former shipping secretary Ashok Madhab Roy. But as there is no customs station in the Indian part of the border. As a result, the money spent on building the infrastructure has practically been wasted. Officials feel there is nothing to do now but wait for India to set up a customs station on the other side.

The project to develop infrastructure of Balla land port was taken up six years ago and ended last June. Under this project, everything required for an ideal land port including yards, weighing machines, office buildings, dormitory, boundary walls, roads, and various services were constructed.