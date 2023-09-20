PM for reorganising financial system to overcome global economic crisis 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for reorganising international financial mechanism to address the ongoing global economic crisis.

She came up with the importance at a high-level roundtable titled “Towards a Fair International Financial Architecture” in UN headquarters here convened by Spain and the European Council on the sidelines of 78th UNGA session.

The premier also called for reviewing the global credit rating system as the current one has restricted access to the funds for many low- and middle-income countries.

“We agree with the UN Secretary General that the global credit rating system must be reviewed. The current rating system further restricts access to funds for many low- and middle-income countries,” she said.