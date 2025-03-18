Police demand independent commission

The top police officials have reiterated their demand for an independent police commission to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The police officials said such a commission was needed to create a service-oriented force and bring it back on the right track. They also raised concerns that the police force would be back at its negative role if an independent commission could not be formed at this time under the rule of the interim government.

The police officials raised various demands, different concerns and other challenges in running the force in a meeting with the chief adviser at his office in the capital’s Tejgaon on Monday.

At least 11 police officials confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

All district superintendents of police (SP), range DIGs (deputy inspector general), metropolitan police commissioners, heads of all police units and all additional IGPs (inspector general of police) attended the meeting.

Some 127 police officials were invited to the meeting. Almost all the invited police officials, except the DIG of MRT police, were present in the meeting.

IGP Baharul Alam, Chattogram range DIG Ahsan Habib and Rajshahi SP Farzana Islam addressed the meeting on behalf of the police.