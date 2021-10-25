Bangladesh

DU to collaborate with AFC Biotech in developing Covid-19 vaccine

Prothom Alo English Desk
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) of Dhaka University (DU) and AFC-Agro-Biotech Ltd was signed to develop and produce Covid-19 vaccine (DUBD-vac), reports BSS.

The MoU was signed Monday at the office of university's Vice Chancellor (VC) office with presence of DU VC professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, said a press release.

DU treasurer professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and AFC-Agro-Biotech's executive chairman major general (retired) Md Sarwar Hossain were also present at the event.

According to the MoU, CARS and AFC-Agro-Biotech will jointly work for innovation of various vaccines including development and production of Covid-19 vaccine (DUBD-vac).

Besides, these two institutions will jointly conduct advanced level research on biological sciences including genetic engineering and biotechnology as well as producing various medicines.

JND biotech and Emergent biotech, two renowned biotech companies in USA will provide support and cooperation in this regard.

Earlier in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, another local pharmaceutical company - Globe Biotech Ltd - secured the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to produce Covid-19 vaccine candidate "Bangavax".

It started the trial of its vaccine on the 56 monkeys they had collected from Safari Park in Gazipur.

