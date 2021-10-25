DU to collaborate with AFC Biotech in developing Covid-19 vaccine

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) of Dhaka University (DU) and AFC-Agro-Biotech Ltd was signed to develop and produce Covid-19 vaccine (DUBD-vac), reports BSS.

The MoU was signed Monday at the office of university's Vice Chancellor (VC) office with presence of DU VC professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, said a press release.