Student dies in Dhaka clashes

Abu Baker, a friend of Abdullah, told Prothom Alo that Abdullah had been hit by the bullet in Jigatola. He then rushed him to hospital.

Inspector of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bachchu Miah, told Prothom Alo that the dead body had been kept at the morgue for autopsy.

Sources of Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that till three in the afternoon 56 persons with bullet wounds had been brought in from Shahbagh, Shanir Akhra, Naya Bazar, Dhanmondi, Science Laboratory, Paltan, Press Club in the capital and also from Munishiganj. Of them 16 have been admitted to hospital. The rest were released after first aid.