Tk 348b allocated for power and energy sector

A total of Tk 348.19 billion (34,819 crore) has been allocated for the country’s struggling power and energy sector in the next FY2023-24 with the power sector receiving Tk 338 billion (33825.10 crore) while and the energy sector Tk 9.9 billion (994.31 crore).

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation while unveiling the new budget at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.

In the outgoing FY2022-23, the total allocation for the power and energy sector was Tk 260 billion (26,066 crore).

Placing the budget, the finance minister said the government had promised to ensure power and energy security.

As a result of the expansion of power generation and distribution capacity as per the target, one hundred per cent population of the country has already been brought under electricity coverage.