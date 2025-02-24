Why did the home adviser hold a press conference at 3am?

Home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury held a press conference at 3:00 am on Monday calling journalists over to his residence. There he said that the supporters of Awami League are trying to destabilise the country.

Questions have been raised as why did the home adviser have to call a press conference at the dead of the night? What was the problem in holding it in the morning?

Some are saying that the home affairs adviser only made customary remarks at the late night press conference. Why should it be called an urgent press conference?

The home adviser held this press conference amidst the demand of his resignation. An organisation named ‘Bangladesh against Rape and Repression’ called for a mass march from the Central Shahid Minar towards the home ministry Monday.

Earlier, students protested at Dhaka University Sunday midnight demanding resignation of the home affairs adviser, raising allegations of his failure to control mugging and terror activities across the country.

At that time, the students issued a deadline till 1:00 pm Monday for the home affairs adviser to resign.