Flood victims suffer from inadequate medical care

A trail of devastation follows as the floodwater recedes from remote areas in Feni district. With this, many of the flood affected people have been suffering from various ailments including skin diseases, fever, coughs and cold.

Both adults and children have been suffering from fever, cold-related diseases, coughs, and diarrhoea in Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur and Cumilla districts where floods remained for nine days.

The flood affected people said that the areas are still submerged. Many health centres and community clinics at the union level are closed and they have been suffering from lack of sufficient medicines and medical treatment.