Victory on the field, defeat outside

I’m writing this from India where, as the first Bangladeshi woman, I’m serving as an umpire on the field, on television screen and in the role of fourth umpire in the Women’s Cricket World Cup. At every step, I’ve tried to stay strong, and I’ve been receiving appreciation for it as well.

But I don’t see this just as a personal accomplishment rather, this achievement is the result of years of struggle by women in sports. Our women are now shining brightly in the field of sports. As a former cricketer and as a woman, I feel immense pride to see that. In recent years, women’s successes across different sports have been truly remarkable compared to the men’s.

A new chapter in history was written in 2018 at the cricket ground in Kuala Lumpur, our women won the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, defeating India, who had always been the champions before. Our girls lifted the trophy for the first time, something the men’s team has yet to achieve. In that sense, women brought the first major international trophy for Bangladesh cricket.