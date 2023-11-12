Russian naval ships call at Chittagong port for first time in half a century: TASS

A Russian naval group has called at the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh for the first time in almost half a century, Russian state news agency TASS reported today, Sunday.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval group comprises the large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev and the oceanic tanker Pechenga, a TASS correspondent reported from Chattogram.

The Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy told TASS that the last time Russian combat ships called at Bangladesh 50 years ago to carry out operation to clear the Chittagong port of mines immediately after the Liberation War in 1971.