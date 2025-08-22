UN envoy on Myanmar meets CA, hope for sustainable solution to Rohingya crisis

Andrews recalled the successful initiative of the chief adviser to convene a UN International Conference on the Rohingyas, which will be held at the UN headquarters in the New York on 30 September.

"The world is grateful to Bangladesh for its generosity to host and support the Rohingyas and to you for keeping the hope of a lasting solution alive," said Andrews.

The chief adviser expressed the hope that the UN conference will provide concrete pathways to the resolution of this prolonged crisis.