UN envoy on Myanmar meets CA, hope for sustainable solution to Rohingya crisis
Special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the latter's office on Thursday.
The UN envoy lauded the leadership of the chief adviser for keeping the Rohingya issue at the forefront of the international agenda, said a press release issued by the chief adviser's press wing today, Friday.
Andrews recalled the successful initiative of the chief adviser to convene a UN International Conference on the Rohingyas, which will be held at the UN headquarters in the New York on 30 September.
"The world is grateful to Bangladesh for its generosity to host and support the Rohingyas and to you for keeping the hope of a lasting solution alive," said Andrews.
The chief adviser expressed the hope that the UN conference will provide concrete pathways to the resolution of this prolonged crisis.
He said that the recent cut in financial support to the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh is taking its toll on the provision of essential services, including health and education.
Professor Yunus requested Andrews to continue his efforts in ensuring the availability of adequate funding.
Andrews praised Bangladesh's engagement with different stakeholders in order to resolve the crisis.
He expressed disappointment that the UN Secretary-General's promising initiative to establish a humanitarian channel to stabilise Rakhine and create conditions for Rohingyas to return fell victim to malicious propaganda.
Despite this setback, Andrews expressed optimism that continued efforts by the relevant stakeholders can find an early and durable solution and urged Bangladesh to continue its leadership role to this end.
Andrews is visiting Bangladesh to attend the stakeholders’ dialogue on the Rohingya issue to be held in Cox's Bazar on 25 August. The Chief Adviser is likely to inaugurate the event.