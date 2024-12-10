88 cases filed, 70 people held in minority-related incidents
A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to the minorities from 5 August to 22 October this year while 70 people were arrested in connection with those incidents.
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam revealed the information at a regular press briefing at the foreign service academy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Mentioning the recent attacks on minorities in Sunamganj, Narsingdi, Chattogram and Dhaka, he said the tally of arrests and cases will increase as some new incidents have happened in those places. The detailed information in these cases will be disclosed later.
Speaking at the press briefing, chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said the committee, formed to review applications of the government officers deprived of promotion during the ousted regime, submitted its report to chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.
The committee was asked to submit its report with a 90-day timeframe but it placed the report with recommendations to the chief adviser before the deadline, he said.
Azad said the committee received 1,540 applications from government officers and after examining those, it recommended promotion for 764 officers with retrospective effect.
On 16 September, the government formed a five-member committee with former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan as the convener to review the applications of both incumbent and retired officers, who were deprived of promotion in their services in various ways during 2009 to 4 August 2024 under the public administration ministry.
Chief adviser's deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir was also present at the briefing.