88 cases filed, 70 people held in minority-related incidents

A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to the minorities from 5 August to 22 October this year while 70 people were arrested in connection with those incidents.

Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam revealed the information at a regular press briefing at the foreign service academy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Mentioning the recent attacks on minorities in Sunamganj, Narsingdi, Chattogram and Dhaka, he said the tally of arrests and cases will increase as some new incidents have happened in those places. The detailed information in these cases will be disclosed later.