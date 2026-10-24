Offices to reopen tomorrow after 5-day Durga Puja holiday

Government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices will reopen tomorrow, Sunday, after a five-day Durga Puja holiday. Banks and courts will also resume operations.

A holiday had been declared from 20 to 22 October for Durga Puja this year. According to the government holiday calendar, 20 October, Tuesday, had already been declared a holiday by executive order on the occasion of Maha Navami.