Offices to reopen tomorrow after 5-day Durga Puja holiday
Government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices will reopen tomorrow, Sunday, after a five-day Durga Puja holiday. Banks and courts will also resume operations.
A holiday had been declared from 20 to 22 October for Durga Puja this year. According to the government holiday calendar, 20 October, Tuesday, had already been declared a holiday by executive order on the occasion of Maha Navami.
The following day, 21 October, Wednesday, was a general holiday for Bijoya Dashami. Later, 22 October, Thursday, was also declared a holiday by executive order, bringing the Durga Puja holiday period to three days, from 20 to 22 October.
Friday and Saturday, 23 and 24 October, were the weekly holidays. As a result, the five-day break continued through today, Saturday. However, offices had remained open on the preceding Saturday, 17 October, before the holiday period began.