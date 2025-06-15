Consensus Commission’s second round of talks resume Tuesday

The National Consensus Commission will restart its second round of the reform dialogue with political parties on Tuesday to finalise recommendations and prepare the July Charter.

The talks will begin at 11:00am in the capital's Foreign Service Academy, said a press release on Sunday.

The unfinished discussion over the Article 70 of the constitution, the chairmanship nomination for parliamentary standing committees and the women representation in parliament will be held.

Besides, two new issues --the bicameral parliament and the appointment of Chief Justice -- will be discussed on that day.