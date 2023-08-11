Dengue: Another physician passes away 

Another physician has succumbed to dengue in Dhaka. The deceased physician's name is Sharifa Binte Aziz, 27.
Sharifa was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital. She passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.
Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost stated that Sharifa had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday due to dengue. Her condition deteriorated, leading to her transfer to the ICU on the previous day. She later passed away at 5:00 am today.
Sharifa's uncle, Rakibul Islam, informed Prothom Alo that Sharifa had completed her MBBS at Rangpur Medical College. She was in the process of pursuing FCPS Part Two at Dhaka Medical College and was on duty in the hospital's medicine department.
According to family sources, Sharifa was from Joypara Chowdhurypara village in Dhaka's Dohar upazila. Her father's name is Abdul Aziz. Sharifa was the elder sibling among two. Relatives said that her body is being transported to her village home.
In a separate incident, another physician named Dewan Almina (Mishu) also passed away while undergoing treatment in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital last Monday night.
This physician, who was appointed through the 39th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination, had been working in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Matuail Institute of Child and Maternal Health in the capital. She was a resident student pursuing an MM course in the same department.