Dengue: Another physician passes away 

Another physician has succumbed to dengue in Dhaka. The deceased physician's name is Sharifa Binte Aziz, 27.

Sharifa was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital. She passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost stated that Sharifa had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday due to dengue. Her condition deteriorated, leading to her transfer to the ICU on the previous day. She later passed away at 5:00 am today.