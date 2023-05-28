Bangladesh doesn't want conflict: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh doesn't want any more conflict rather it wants to improve the quality of people's lives.

"We don't want any more unrest and conflict. We want to improve the quality of people's lives. And we always wish it," she said.



In this regard, Sheikh Hasina referred to the peaceful democratic environment that prevailing in the country from 2008 election helped Bangladesh to attain the remarkable socioeconomic development in the last 14 years.

"Bangladesh has been able to attain socioeconomic development due to the peaceful democratic environment prevailing in the country since 2008 election as Awami League won the elections and formed the government in 2009," she said.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing a function organised to celebrate the golden jubilee of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.