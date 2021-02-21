E-cigarettes in Bangladesh create a cloud of debate

Seemingly the unhazardous cloud with sweet fragrance an electronic cigarette consumer or vaper emits is better than the bad odor that comes from a conventional smoker.

With such a comparison, e-cigarette campaigners portray the trendy form of addiction as safer than smoking a conventional cigarette.

As the tobacco control authorities have no regulatory instrument in hand to control it, young people are getting hooked on nicotine by vaping, anti-tobacco campaigners warn.

A study titled Electronic cigarettes (vaping) preferences among university students in Bangladesh, published in September 2020, finds 31.27 per cent of respondents were familiar with e-cigarettes and had taken it at least once in their lives.