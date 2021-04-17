E-poster published on historic Mujibnagar Day

An e-poster has been published at the initiative of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking the historic Mujibnagar Day.

As part of paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in ‘Mujib Year’, the e-poster of the historic Mujibnagar Day has been titled with his words “Bangladesh will survive in history as an independent country. There is no force that can keep Bengal down”, a press release said.

The national implementation committee has requested all to spread the e-poster widely in electronic, online and social media on behalf of the committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.