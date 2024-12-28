National Task Force calls UN to secure Rohingya funding

The National Task Force (NTF) on forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals (FDMNs) has urged the United Nations (UN) and the international community to secure adequate funding to sustain ongoing humanitarian activities for the Rohingyas and host community in Bangladesh.

The call was made at the 46th meeting of the NTF held with its chairperson foreign secretary Md. Jasim Uddin in the chair on 24 December at the foreign ministry, said a ministry’s press release here today.

During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary reiterated that the sustainable and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar is the only long-term solution.

“We call for effective measures from all stakeholders to resolve this crisis,” he said.