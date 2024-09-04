Ex-IGPs Shahidul Haque, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun placed on remand
A Dhaka court has placed two former Inspectors General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and AKM Shahidul Haque on remand in separate murder cases filed against them.
Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was placed on 8-day remand in a case filed over the murder of grocer Abu Sayed in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.
On the other hand, AKM Shahidul Haque was granted a 7-day remand for questioning in the case filed over the murder of New Market trader Abdul Wadud.
Besides the two former chiefs of the police, Dhaka district additional commissioner of police (promoted as supernumerary police super) Abdullahil Kafi was placed on 8-day remand in a case filed for the abduction of a child, Alif.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court passed the orders around 7:30 am today as the police produced them before the court and sought a 10-day remand for each.
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is the prime accused in the Abu Sayed murder case. In the plea to remand Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in this case, it is said that Sheikh Hasina ordered the suppression of the student movement with a strong hand.
Another accused in the case, Obaidul Quader, ordered to suppress the agitation through the media. Accused No. 3 in the case Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and others ordered subordinate police members to suppress the movement. Accused No. 5 in the case, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan ordered the police to shoot at the procession of the students and the people. The killings took place on the orders of several ministers of the government and police officers.
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun’s lawyer pleaded for declining the remand order.
Police in its plea for remand of Shahidul Haque said that information has been found about his involvement in the murder of New Market businessman Abdul Wadud. He needs to be quizzed to unravel the mystery of this murder.
Defence lawyer, however, wanted bail.
During the hearing, Shahidul Haque told the court that he was not involved in any murder and he was innocent.
The court, however, granted his 7-day remand after hearing.
Recently, a case was lodged in the capital’s Hazaribagh police station on the allegation of abduction of a child, Alif.
The police arrested Abdullahil Kafi in this case and pleaded to take him on remand. The court granted his 8-day remand after hearing.
Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) announced the arrest of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Shahidul Haque on Tuesday night, said DMP additional commissioner Rezaul Karim Malik to Prothom Alo.
Later, at around 1:00 am, DMP’s media and public relations department sent an SMS that said Shahidul Haque was arrested from Sector-16 of Uttara in the city. On the other hand, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was in army custody. He expressed his willingness to surrender as a case was filed against him while in army custody. He was taken into police custody at night.
The Bangladesh Awami League government fell on 5 August due to a mass uprising led by the students. Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was the police chief at that time. His contractual appointment was cancelled the day after the fall of the government.
On the other hand, Shahidul Haque was appointed as IGP on 30 December 2014. He went on retirement on 31 January 2018.
Additional superintendent of police in Dhaka district, Abdullahil Kafi, was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka Monday night.
At that time, it was said that the police were investigating the involvement of Abdullahil Kafi in burning the bodies in Ashulia on 5 August.