Ex-IGPs Shahidul Haque, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun placed on remand

Besides the two former chiefs of the police, Dhaka district additional commissioner of police (promoted as supernumerary police super) Abdullahil Kafi was placed on 8-day remand in a case filed for the abduction of a child, Alif.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court passed the orders around 7:30 am today as the police produced them before the court and sought a 10-day remand for each.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is the prime accused in the Abu Sayed murder case. In the plea to remand Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in this case, it is said that Sheikh Hasina ordered the suppression of the student movement with a strong hand.

Another accused in the case, Obaidul Quader, ordered to suppress the agitation through the media. Accused No. 3 in the case Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and others ordered subordinate police members to suppress the movement. Accused No. 5 in the case, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan ordered the police to shoot at the procession of the students and the people. The killings took place on the orders of several ministers of the government and police officers.