RMG exports surge 12pc in July-January, reaching $23.55b
Bangladesh’s RMG exports witnessed a growth of 12 per cent during July 2024-January 2025, reaching a total of USD 23.55 billion, indicating a positive trend.
However, when comparing the RMG export figures of July 2024-January 2025 with that of July 2022-January 2023, the growth was only 1.38 per cent.
After experiencing consecutive double-digit growth in the past four months (September-December), the growth in January 2025 slowed down to 5.57 per cent, with a single-month export value of USD 3.66 billion, said Mohiuddin Rubel, former director of BGMEA on Monday.
The knitwear sector posted a relatively higher growth of 6.62 per cent, while the woven garment export growth recorded 4.52 per cent.
While the growth figures are encouraging, they do not fully reflect the challenges faced by the industry, particularly the pressure on prices and costs.
Further analysis is required to identify the specific factors influencing this trend, such as market-specific performance, product and market concentration, and other variables, Rubel said.
The global trade is estimated to have shrunk significantly last year, leading to intense price competition.
Amidst the looming trade war, there are some opportunities for Bangladesh's RMG sector, he said.
However, several priorities need to be addressed to support business operations, including energy security and financial/banking sector stability, Rubel said.