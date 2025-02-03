RMG exports surge 12pc in July-January, reaching $23.55b

Bangladesh’s RMG exports witnessed a growth of 12 per cent during July 2024-January 2025, reaching a total of USD 23.55 billion, indicating a positive trend.

However, when comparing the RMG export figures of July 2024-January 2025 with that of July 2022-January 2023, the growth was only 1.38 per cent.

After experiencing consecutive double-digit growth in the past four months (September-December), the growth in January 2025 slowed down to 5.57 per cent, with a single-month export value of USD 3.66 billion, said Mohiuddin Rubel, former director of BGMEA on Monday.