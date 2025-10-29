London-bound flight cancelled as aircraft engine cover hits boarding bridge at Osmani Airport
A London-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight was cancelled on Wednesday morning after the aircraft’s engine cover hit the boarding bridge at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport.
The incident occurred around 10:15 am while passengers were boarding.
The flight, operating as Biman Flight BG202, was scheduled to fly directly from Sylhet to London with 262 passengers on board.
According to airport authorities, an alternative arrangement has been made to fly the stranded passengers to the UK later in the day on another aircraft.
Airport sources said the aircraft had been prepared for departure when the boarding bridge was connected for passenger embarcation. After boarding was complete, the bridge was being retracted when it struck the engine’s outer cover, causing minor damage. The flight was subsequently cancelled for safety inspections.
Hafiz Ahmed, director of Osmani International Airport, told Prothom Alo, “While the boarding bridge was being detached and moved away, it hit the aircraft’s engine cover. As a result, the flight was cancelled for a detailed inspection of the engine. Passengers have been rebooked on another flight scheduled to depart for the UK at 2:30 pm.”