HC asks ACC to end investigation against BPC’s associate body SAOC

In the rule, the HC also wanted to know what actions were taken against the SAOC regarding the misappropriations and irregularities.

Apart from this, ACC, Comptroller Auditor and Audit General, BPC chairman and others were made respondents to explain as to why it would not be illegal to take action against the authorities concerned for their inaction to move against the accused.

On 4 November last year, English newspaper Daily Star published a report saying ‘BPC’s associate body embezzles Tk 472.7 crore’.