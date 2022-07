Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started its much-awaited Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka flight today, BSS reports.

The national flag carrier will operate two weekly flights on every Wednesday and Sunday on the route, a press release of the airline said here today.

The maiden flight BG-305 has left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3.30am on 27 July for Toronto.

The Dhaka to Toronto flight will have a stopover in Istanbul, Turkey for refueling while it will return back to Dhaka from Toronto directly flying 16 hours without any stopover.