Not clear why it took 6 months to disclose escape of the accused, says younger brother

Abrar Faiyaz, a student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has reacted to the verdict in the Abrar Fahad murder case.

He urged the court to set an example by implementing the verdict as quickly as possible.

Muntasir Al Zemi, one of the accused sentenced to death in the Abrar Fahad murder case, escaped from prison on 6 August last year.

Abrar Faiyaz expressed his frustration over this and said, "Many have escaped after 5 August, but we do not understand why it took six months for us to learn that someone who had called Abrar Fahad, had escaped."

In the murder case of BUET student Abrar Fahad, the High Court upheld the death sentences of 20 individuals and life imprisonment for 5 others. The judgment was delivered on Sunday by the High Court bench consisting of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain.