Abrar murder case
Not clear why it took 6 months to disclose escape of the accused, says younger brother
Abrar Faiyaz, a student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has reacted to the verdict in the Abrar Fahad murder case.
He urged the court to set an example by implementing the verdict as quickly as possible.
Muntasir Al Zemi, one of the accused sentenced to death in the Abrar Fahad murder case, escaped from prison on 6 August last year.
Abrar Faiyaz expressed his frustration over this and said, "Many have escaped after 5 August, but we do not understand why it took six months for us to learn that someone who had called Abrar Fahad, had escaped."
In the murder case of BUET student Abrar Fahad, the High Court upheld the death sentences of 20 individuals and life imprisonment for 5 others. The judgment was delivered on Sunday by the High Court bench consisting of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain.
Responding to the verdict, Abrar Faiyaz said, "We could not have imagined such a major verdict from the High Court a year ago. However, due to the changed circumstances after 5 August, this has been made possible."
Regarding campus politics, Abrar Faiyaz said, "Student organisations can discuss the matter, but we want that no one else should have to suffer the fate that Abrar Fahad did." He urged the government and student organisations to take action on this matter.
Abrar Fahad's father, Barkat Ullah, said, "We are satisfied with the court's verdict. However, we urge the government to ensure that no other Abrar has to lose their life in the future, and we request that all educational institutions be made free from ragging so that students can study without any obstacles."
Barkatullah delivered this statement after the verdict was announced in front of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Annex building at noon. He also thanked the government for awarding Abrar Fahad the Independence Award.
In response to the verdict, Abrar Fahad's mother, Rokeya Khatun, expressed her feelings from their home on PTI Road in Kushtia. She told Prothom Alo in the afternoon, "No mother, like me, should have to lose a child. No young boy should have to give up their life so brutally. I urge everyone that if the verdict is implemented swiftly, no one will have the courage to commit such an act again."