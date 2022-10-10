Home minister rejects HRW statement

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has rejected Human Rights Watch (HRW) statement that the organisation was getting complaints that authorities and the ruling Awami League supporters were attacking opposition politicians and harassing them ahead of national elections in 2023.

"It is nothing but mere propaganda” to tarnish the image of the government as well as the country.

“Such allegations are baseless. The allegations of mass arrests and police raids are not true,” UNB quoted the home minister as saying. "Nothing is happening like that," Asaduzzaman added.

The home minister said that police have some regular duties to follow and sometimes they visit homes of the citizens to inquire when they need to do so.

“Mostly the special branch of police does this job. When they get reports that some people have gone missing, the members of the special branch visit their families to know the truth. It’s their routine work, not otherwise,” he said.