Bangladesh up three notches in UN e-govt index
Bangladesh has moved up three places to rank 97th among 194 countries in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2026, entering the double-digit bracket for the first time.
The country was ranked 100th in the previous edition in 2024. It scored 0.6893 this year, its highest ever, and remains in the "High EGDI" group.
Bangladesh also recorded its all-time highest scores in two of the index's components. Its Online Service Index (OSI) score stood at 0.81, while its Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII) score was 0.69, according to release of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.
The results come from the 2026 UN E-Government Survey, which put the Republic of Korea at the top of the digital government ranking. The survey is a biennial publication prepared by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).
The EGDI is a composite measure of a country's readiness, capacity and progress in using e-government to deliver public services. It is a weighted average of normalised scores on three dimensions: the Online Service Index, the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index and the Human Capital Index.
The global average EGDI rose 4.6 per cent, from 0.6382 in 2024 to 0.6675 in 2026. Bangladesh's score of 0.6893 is above the 2026 global average.
Of the 194 countries assessed, 151 now fall in the high or very high EGDI groups, up from 138 in 2024.