Fire at Gazipur textile mill under control after 12 hours

A fire that broke out at a textile mill in Gazipur early Tuesday is now under control but could not be doused completely, UNB reports.

The fire started around 12:00 am inside a cotton warehouse of Shamim Textile Mill at Bhabanipur area in Sadar upazila, said Md Belal Hossain, warehouse inspector of Sreepur Fire Service.

Six fire-fighting units from Sreepur and Joydebpur started a strenuous effort to bring the fire under control immediately after being informed, he said.