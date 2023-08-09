PM declares 12 more districts free of homeless people

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday announced 12 more districts and 123 upazilas free of homeless and landless people as she distributed 22,101 more houses with lands under the Ashrayan project, designed and being implemented by her to alleviate poverty.

"I am declaring 12 more districts and 123 upazilas in the country free of homeless and landless," she said during the house distribution ceremony. She connected with the beneficiaries virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister also extended good wishes to those who got the houses with lands, saying, "The houses will help increase your dignity".

“The soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be happy seeing the efforts to change the fate of the people for which he sacrificed his entire life,” she said.