PM declares 12 more districts free of homeless people

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday announced 12 more districts and 123 upazilas free of homeless and landless people as she distributed 22,101 more houses with lands under the Ashrayan project, designed and being implemented by her to alleviate poverty.
"I am declaring 12 more districts and 123 upazilas in the country free of homeless and landless," she said during the house distribution ceremony. She connected with the beneficiaries virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on Wednesday morning.
The prime minister also extended good wishes to those who got the houses with lands, saying, "The houses will help increase your dignity".
“The soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be happy seeing the efforts to change the fate of the people for which he sacrificed his entire life,” she said.
She also called upon the beneficiaries of the houses to ensure cleanliness in and around the houses and maintain austerity in using electricity and water.
The prime minister distributed the houses constructed at government expenses as part of her move to make sure that none in Bangladesh remains homeless and landless.
With the new announcement, a total of 21 districts and 334 upazilas have become homeless and landless free under the Ashrayan-2 project's second round in the fourth phase.
Total number of beneficiary families now stands at 2,38,851 under the Ashrayan-2 Project.
The 12 new landless and homeless free districts are: Manikganj, Rajbari, Mymensingh, Sherpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Kushtia, Pirojpur and Jhalakathi.
While 123 landless and homeless free upazilas are: Gosairhat in Shariatpur district; Kuliarchar, Nikli, Hossainpur, Bajitpur, Mithamoin and Karimganj in Kishoreganj; Ghatail, Nagarpur, Mirzapur, Kalihati and Basail in Tangail; Shibaloy, Harirampur and Sadar in Manikganj; Sreenagar and Tongibari in Munshiganj; Goalanda in Rajbari; Sonargaon, Rupganj, Araihazar and Sadar in Narayanganj; Boalmari, Charbhadrasan, Bhanga and Sadar in Faridpur; Iswarganj, Haluaghat, Dhobaura, Gafargaon, Muktagacha and Sadar in Mymensingh; Sreebardi and Sadar in Sherpur; Islampur and Sarishabari in Jamalpur; Pekua, Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar; Hathazari and Anwara in Chattogram; Matlab Dakkhin and Kachua in Chandpur; Begumganj, Sonaimuri, Chatkhil, Senbug and Sadar in Noakhali; Nangalkot, Barura, Homna, Titas, Meghna and Burichang in Cumilla; Daganbhuiyan in Feni, Palashbari in Gaibandha; Badarganj in Rangpur; Bochaganj, Birganj, Chirirbandar, Parbatipur, Fulbari, Birampur, Hakimpur, Ghoraghat and Dinajpur Sadar.
The officials of the Barasat Sonar Bangla Palli Ashrayan project in Terokhada upazila in Khulna district, Chakla Ashrayan-2 project in Bera upazila in Pabna and Amanullahpur Ashrayan project in Begumganj of Noakhali were also joined the programme virtually.
During the programme, the prime minister exchanged views with a cross-section of the people including house beneficiaries, local public representatives, eminent citizens and government officials.
Prime minister's principal secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function. A video documentary on the Ashrayan project was screened on the occasion.
Earlier, the prime minister declared nine other districts - Madaripur, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Panchagarh, Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Chuadanga and Magura - as landless and homeless free.
The Ashrayan project of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has so far rehabilitated 555,617 families with semi-pucca houses on two-decimal of lands with their ownerships alongside free connection of electricity, water supply and other required amenities.
Under the Ashrayan project and other programmes, a total of 829,607 families have been rehabilitated so far since 1,997.
Experts came up with the opinion that the number of extreme poor and floating people has come down remarkably due to this project to rehabilitate marginalised people.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the rehabilitation programme for homeless people in 1972.
Following Bangabandhu's footprints, prime minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to provide ownership of houses and lands to homeless and landless people through the Ashrayan Project in 1997.
The prime aim of the Ashrayan project is to eradicate poverty and improve the livelihood of marginal people apart from ensuring their economic and social security.