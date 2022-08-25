Bangladesh, India reach consensus on Kushiyara water sharing

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on withdrawal of water from the upstream of the Kushiyara River is expected to be signed in the upcoming India visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh and India have initially reached a consensus over the issue at the secretary-level meeting of the joint river commission (JRC) on Tuesday and it is likely to be finalised at a ministerial meeting at Delhi on Thursday.

The authorities have already started preparing for the MoU signing between the two neighbouring nations.