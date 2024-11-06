Deliberate attacks on media undermine anti-discrimination spirit: TIB 

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has voiced serious concern regarding the persistent deliberate attacks on journalists and the media, lawsuits motivated by personal grievances, and malicious actions by ulterior motives that are intended to harass.

In a press release on Wednesday, the anti-graft watchdog cautioned that these actions are not conducive to the establishment of an anti-discriminatory ‘New Bangladesh’.

It urged the interim government to implement stringent measures against the alarming trend that threatens free journalism in order to cultivate a secure and fearless environment for journalists and the media.