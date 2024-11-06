Deliberate attacks on media undermine anti-discrimination spirit: TIB
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has voiced serious concern regarding the persistent deliberate attacks on journalists and the media, lawsuits motivated by personal grievances, and malicious actions by ulterior motives that are intended to harass.
In a press release on Wednesday, the anti-graft watchdog cautioned that these actions are not conducive to the establishment of an anti-discriminatory ‘New Bangladesh’.
It urged the interim government to implement stringent measures against the alarming trend that threatens free journalism in order to cultivate a secure and fearless environment for journalists and the media.
TIB also urged all stakeholders to prevent the misuse of journalistic power and media influence in order to ensure responsible journalism.
It expressed profound concern regarding the assaults and restrictions imposed on numerous media outlets by self-serving entities, along with the rampant lawsuits and intimidation faced by journalists.
TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, “Throughout the period of the fallen authoritarian regime, Bangladesh’s position in the World Press Freedom Index fell by 42 steps over 14 years, with all standards of media freedom consistently declining.”
He mentioned that the tragic loss of life and the sacrifices made by students present a unique opportunity for the advancement of a new Bangladesh. The interim government has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that media freedom is upheld and that journalism is safeguarded from external influences.
However, TIB notes with deep concern that various self-interested groups are intensifying attacks on certain media organisations, engaging in slander, threats, and intimidation. It appears that attempts are being made to suppress the media, harass journalists, or manipulate coverage whenever it challenges the interests of powerful factions. Such incidents serve as a troubling signal for the future of a free press in Bangladesh.
Iftekharuzzaman expressed concern that attacks on journalists reflect negatively on the ‘New Bangladesh’. He elaborated that arbitrary threats, attacks, sieges, and, in certain instances, trivial lawsuits designed to resolve personal disputes or the complete revocation of accreditation cards are unmistakable indicators of an anti-people authoritarian regime.
According to TIB, efforts to regulate the media, echoing the practices of the fallen authoritarian regime, contradict the ethos of free thought and the anti-discrimination principles that characterise the ‘New Bangladesh,’ a nation forged through the remarkable sacrifices of its students.
The suppression of dissent and the insecurity experienced by the media will inevitably lead to the resurgence of authoritarianism. “We urge the interim government to act swiftly and forcefully to establish a fearless atmosphere for independent journalists. If not, there is a serious chance that media freedom may turn into an empty promise.”
The TIB executive director further said, “TIB thinks that journalists accused of specific criminal acts or those actively involved in authoritarianism should be thoroughly probed. However, incidents such as arbitrary cases against journalists labelling them as the associates of the fallen authoritarian government; the cancellation of permanent and temporary press accreditation cards given by the Press Information Department; threats; and dismissals; do not convey any positive message regarding media freedom in the country.
“Rather, they serve the interests of those who follow the perilous theory that "dissent is the friend of tyranny." To be very clear, TIB does not believe that any journalist should be penalized for engaging in journalism. Simultaneously, TIB urges journalists and the media to maintain ethical journalistic standards and prevent the abuse of their authority,” it added.