Three on one-day remand for attacking police

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted a one-day remand to each of the three accused in a case over the attack on police and obstruction of the government work during the capital's Bangabazar market fire two days ago, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Ataullah passed the order after hearing a remand prayer, said Rakib Hossain, general recording officer of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.

Masudul Hasan, a sub inspector of Bangshal police station, produced the accused before the court with a plea for a three-day remand.