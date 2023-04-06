Three on one-day remand for attacking police

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted a one-day remand to each of the three accused in a case over the attack on police and obstruction of the government work during the capital's Bangabazar market fire two days ago, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Ataullah passed the order after hearing a remand prayer, said Rakib Hossain, general recording officer of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.
Masudul Hasan, a sub inspector of Bangshal police station, produced the accused before the court with a plea for a three-day remand.
Turning down the bail plea submitted by the defendants' counsels, the court granted one-day remand for each of them.
The accused are Md Raju, Shawon and Shahadat Hossain.
Earlier on Thursday, the police station's SI Israfil Hawlader filed the case accusing 250 to 300 unidentified people in connection with the attack on police and obstruction on the government work.
According to the case statement, some 205 to 300 unidentified people carried out attacks and vandalism on the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters when a massive fire broke out at Bangabazar on Tuesday morning.
The plaintiff and his associates were injured in the attack by the unidentified people when they were barred from damaging the government properties.
At one stage, the miscreants hurled brickbats at the cops and beat up with rods and sticks.
The devastating fire broke out at the market around 6:10am on 14 April and soon spread. A total of six adjacent markets were also burnt.
Other six markets are--Gulistan Market, AnexK tower, Mohanagar shopping complex, Adarsha market, Banga Islami Market and Barisal Plaza.
Forty-eight firefighting units took part in extinguishing the blaze.
At least 12 people, including several fire fighters, fell sick while they were extinguishing the blaze that needed more than six hours to be tamed.