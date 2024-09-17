Female RMG worker killed during clashes among workers

A female worker of a readymade garments factory has died as workers clashed in Ashulia on Tuesday morning.

At least three more were injured during the clashes involving three groups. However, the workers claim the number of injured to be 15 to 20.

Law enforcers said the victim is Mst Rokeya Begum, a sewing machine operator of Mascot Garments. She joined the factory on 1 December in 2021.

Mascot Garments was shut under section 13 (1) of the Labour Act. Workers of the factory took position in front of the factory this morning. Later they attacked adjacent Southern and Radiance garments which ensued a clash among the workers of three factories.