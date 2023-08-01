Unbridled corruption in social services department projects

This project was implemented in four districts—Rajshahi, Jamalpur, Lalmonirhat and Jashore. Prothom Alo assessed project implementation in Lalmonirhat and Jamalpur. Prothom Alo talked with 31 beneficiaries of the project based on the list provided by the DSS. Only one of them received greenhouse but does not use it. Instead of 21 days, they received training for 7 days. Although widows and women tortured by husbands were supposed to receive the training, in reality students, well-off people and men received the training.

Lalmonirhat’s Kaliganj upazila social services officer Abdur Razzaque on 30 May provided name of a beneficiary of the project. She is Bulbuli Khatun of the upazila. A visit to her house revealed that she is yet to unbox the equipment of greenhouse.

Asked why the other beneficiaries were not provided with greenhouse , project director Afzal Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Provide me the names of the beneficiaries who did not get (greenhouse). I will take action.”

DSS sources said an unofficial online meeting of the department recently discussed that Prothom Alo is working on a report on irregularities in the projects. Later, the trainees from Kaliganj upazila were called on Saturday and provided with the greenhouse, a year after being trained. However, seven women trainees from Aditmari upazila told Prothom Alo on Monday that they are yet to get greenhouses.

Investigation revealed that although the trainees in Lalmonirhat received Tk 3000 each, beneficiaries from Jamalpur got only Tk 1000. Shahinul Haque, Jamalpur coordinator of the NGO told Prothom Alo that he did that (giving taka 1000) as per order. He told this correspondent that he is younger brother of a former principal secretary to the prime minister.