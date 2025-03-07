Today marks historic 7 March
Today marks historic 7 March. On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered a landmark speech at the then Ramna Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan).
The speech is considered a key inspiration for the independence and liberation of Bengalis and the rise of nationalism.
Addressing millions gathered at the Racecourse Maidan, Sheikh Mujib declared, “This time's struggle is our struggle for liberation, this time's struggle is the struggle for independence.”
UNESCO recognized Bangabandhu's speech as a historical document in 2017.
In his speech, Bangabandhu not only recounted the long struggle of the Bengali people but also provided directions for the nation’s next steps. Soon after, the declaration of independence came on 26 March, and Bangladesh achieved independence through a nine-month armed liberation war.
The Awami League commemorates 7 Marchevery year through various programs. When in power, the party arranged state-level celebrations.
However, this year, the day comes in a different political context. The Awami League government fell on 5 August last year in the face of a student-led public uprising.
Amid the upheaval, Bangabandhu's daughter, Awami League President and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, fled to India. She remains there. Most of the party’s top leaders are either fugitives or imprisoned.