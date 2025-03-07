Today marks historic 7 March. On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered a landmark speech at the then Ramna Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan).

The speech is considered a key inspiration for the independence and liberation of Bengalis and the rise of nationalism.

Addressing millions gathered at the Racecourse Maidan, Sheikh Mujib declared, “This time's struggle is our struggle for liberation, this time's struggle is the struggle for independence.”

UNESCO recognized Bangabandhu's speech as a historical document in 2017.