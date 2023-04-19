Record heat driving record power generation as load-shedding increases

The country’s power generation increased further, setting a new record on Tuesday with the production reaching 15,626 MW at 9:00 pm on night, reports UNB.

According to a statement of the Power Division, the country set the new record surpassing the previous production of 15,604 MW at 9:00 pm on Monday.

Officials at the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) said the resting of operation of the diesel-fired and gas fired more power plants attributed to this new record.