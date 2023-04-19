Record heat driving record power generation as load-shedding increases

The country’s power generation increased further, setting a new record on Tuesday with the production reaching 15,626 MW at 9:00 pm on night, reports UNB.
According to a statement of the Power Division, the country set the new record surpassing the previous production of 15,604 MW at 9:00 pm on Monday.
Officials at the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) said the resting of operation of the diesel-fired and gas fired more power plants attributed to this new record.
They said the import of power from the Adani Power-built thermal power plant for Bangladesh also played a role in this regard.
The country has started importing about 759 MW from Indian Adani Group’s Godda power plant in Jharkhand.
They said the cost of the imported power from Adani Group’s power plant at Godda in the Indian state of Jharkhand has not been settled yet, but officials said the tariff of electricity from Adani Group might be above Tk 14 per unit while average production cost is below Tk 7.
Now Bangladesh’s installed grid power generation capacity is over 25,000 MW.