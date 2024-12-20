Land adviser Hassan Ariff passes away

Hassan Ariff was appointed the adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, and the Ministry of Land in the interim government formed on 8 August.

Later, he was appointed the adviser to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

Hassan Ariff was a senior lawyer at the Supreme Court. He has been involved in the law profession since 1970. He served as the Attorney General from October 2001 to April 2005. He served as the law adviser to the caretaker government from 2008 to January 2009.

Hassan Ariff started his career as a lawyer at the Kolkata High Court in 1967. He moved to Dhaka in 1970 and became a lawyer at the High Court.

He also served as the legal adviser in various organisations, including the Road and Highways Department, Chittagong Port Authority, Mongla Port Authority, Security and Exchange Commission, Bangladesh, Chattogram Development Authority, Chittagong Stock Exchange, University Grant Commission and Grameen Phone Bangladesh. He was the serving legal adviser of the Dhakeshwari National Temple Complex.