Home minister warns of stern action against destabilizers

Addressing the inaugural event as the chief guest, he said, “The law and order situation is in good condition. The on-duty law and order forces are discharging their duties properly.
“No speciality lies with Jamaat-Shibir. We are taking legal actions and will continue doing so against the elements that will create anarchies in the country, no matter who they are," he added.
Minister Kamal made it clear that those who want to do politics must abide by the ideals of politics. They have to face a befitting reply if they go beyond the ideals.
Regarding the killings along the Indian border, he said the home ministries of both countries had conversations over the issue. Bangladesh clearly presented its statement and the Indian ministry agreed with it. The neighbouring country made commitments to reduce border killings and stop subversive activities along the border. They asked to take steps to prevent smuggling on the flip side.
The home minister also said lethal weapons are not being used in many areas as per the bilateral discussion between the two ministries. Where the lethal weapons are being used, the BGB holds meetings with the BSF and tries to stop the usage of the weapons.
State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, Ansar director general Major General Nazmul Hasan, the local lawmaker, senior police and administrative officials were also present at the event.