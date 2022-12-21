Home minister warns of stern action against destabilizers

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the political parties here must do politics complying with the rules and regulations.

Whoever will destabilise the congenial environment, he warned, the authorities would take legal action against them.

While talking to reporters in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi on Wednesday, the home boss also noted that the law and order situation remains good as the police force is working with the spirit of patriotism and valour.

He faced the reporters after inaugurating the Ansar and VDP office in the upazila around 11:00 am.