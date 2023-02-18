Bangladesh

Torch procession protests BCL assaults

Prothom Alo English Desk
UNB

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad have staged a torchlight procession in Dhaka University and adjacent areas, protesting the Chhatra League assaults on general students across the country.

They started the procession from their headquarters in Paltan at 6:00 pm on Friday and marched to the Dhaka University campus via the Shahbagh intersection. The procession ended at the national museum around 7:45 pm, reports news agency UNB.

It was joined by around 200 activists and leaders of different units, including the central committee and DU unit, of the organisation.

Addressing the event, Nurul Haque Nur, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said Chhatra League is creating anarchy in the universities and colleges across the country.

Even they tagged a Hindu student as Shibir and threatened to kill him in Rajshahi University. They also tortured two students overnight in Chittagong Medical College after tagging them as Shibir, he said.

The former Ducsu VP also mentioned the assault on a female student in Islamic University and protested the incidents. He also warned that the ruling party’s student front must pay for their deeds. Nothing will go unpaid.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment