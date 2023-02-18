Torch procession protests BCL assaults

It was joined by around 200 activists and leaders of different units, including the central committee and DU unit, of the organisation.
Addressing the event, Nurul Haque Nur, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said Chhatra League is creating anarchy in the universities and colleges across the country.
Even they tagged a Hindu student as Shibir and threatened to kill him in Rajshahi University. They also tortured two students overnight in Chittagong Medical College after tagging them as Shibir, he said.
The former Ducsu VP also mentioned the assault on a female student in Islamic University and protested the incidents. He also warned that the ruling party’s student front must pay for their deeds. Nothing will go unpaid.