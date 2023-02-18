Torch procession protests BCL assaults

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad have staged a torchlight procession in Dhaka University and adjacent areas, protesting the Chhatra League assaults on general students across the country.

They started the procession from their headquarters in Paltan at 6:00 pm on Friday and marched to the Dhaka University campus via the Shahbagh intersection. The procession ended at the national museum around 7:45 pm, reports news agency UNB.