Public transport
Bus fares rise by Tk 0.11 per km
Bus fares in the metropolitan areas of Dhaka and Chattogram, as well as on inter-district routes, have been increased by Tk 0.11 per kilometre.
Road Transport, Rail and Water Transport Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam said the government had adjusted bus fares following the increase in fuel prices.
The minister made the announcement today, Thursday, at a briefing in the conference room of the Road Transport and Highways Division at the Secretariat.
He said the new fares take effect from today. He also said bus fares would be adjusted in future in line with increases or decreases in fuel prices.
In Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas, the fare has been raised from Tk 2.42 to Tk 2.53 per kilometre, an increase of 11 poisha.
For inter-district buses, the fare has risen from Tk 2.12 to Tk 2.23 per kilometre.
In areas under the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), the fare has been increased from Tk 2.32 to Tk 2.43 per kilometre.
The minimum fare remains unchanged at Tk 10.
A fare revision committee led by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) had proposed a 22-poisha increase per kilometre, but the government approved a rise of 11 poisha instead.