Bus fares rise by Tk 0.11 per km

The minister made the announcement today, Thursday, at a briefing in the conference room of the Road Transport and Highways Division at the Secretariat.

He said the new fares take effect from today. He also said bus fares would be adjusted in future in line with increases or decreases in fuel prices.

In Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas, the fare has been raised from Tk 2.42 to Tk 2.53 per kilometre, an increase of 11 poisha.