Army coordinating with other forces to ensure security of KPIs: Army HQ

The army has been working in coordination with other forces to protect the key point installations (KPIs) of the country, Colonel Intekhab Haider Khan, colonel staff of the Directorate of Military Operations at the Army Headquarters, said on Thursday.

He further said that the reason for the fire could be stated after investigation.

Speaking about the security of KPIs, Colonel Intekhab said ensuring the security of KPIs is the responsibility of the army. Since the day of army deployment, the threat to the installations are assessed with all other law enforcement agencies and people related to the KPIs and actions are being taken accordingly.

Colonel Intekhab Haider Khan was addressing a media briefing on the army’s activities on maintaining the country’s law and order at Officers’ Mess in Dhaka Cantonment at noon.