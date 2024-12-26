Army coordinating with other forces to ensure security of KPIs: Army HQ
The army has been working in coordination with other forces to protect the key point installations (KPIs) of the country, Colonel Intekhab Haider Khan, colonel staff of the Directorate of Military Operations at the Army Headquarters, said on Thursday.
He further said that the reason for the fire could be stated after investigation.
Speaking about the security of KPIs, Colonel Intekhab said ensuring the security of KPIs is the responsibility of the army. Since the day of army deployment, the threat to the installations are assessed with all other law enforcement agencies and people related to the KPIs and actions are being taken accordingly.
Colonel Intekhab Haider Khan was addressing a media briefing on the army’s activities on maintaining the country’s law and order at Officers’ Mess in Dhaka Cantonment at noon.
Stating that upholding the law and order situation is not an easy task, he said there are different types of threats and insecurities now; different situations are emerging. The army has been working on them along with other law enforcement agencies and various agencies of the government so that the overall law and order situation in the country remains at a tolerable level.
Colonel Intekhab Haider Khan said the army has been deployed after a decision of the government and will be withdrawn when the government makes the decision. It is the government that will decide how long the army would carry out its current duties.
Speaking about the law and order situation after 5 August, Intekhab Haider Khan said, “Statistically, the law and order situation has not deteriorated in the country. But many incidents have taken place, we have eyes on that too. Both the police and we are working on them. We have area-wise coordination cells that coordinate with the police, army and other law enforcement agencies.”
He also mentioned that the coordination is done at the army headquarters level and the adviser level. Besides, they discuss the threats that appear regarding the law and order situation and take decisions on what could be done. Many criminals have been arrested in that way, he added.
Responding to a question on "toll" collection, the army official said every incident will be examined if they receive any specific allegation and action taken accordingly.
36 injured undergoing treatment
Colonel Intekhab Haider Khan told the media briefing that along with maintaining law and order situation, the army has so far arranged medical treatment for the 3,589 people, who sustained injuries during the anti-discrimination student movement, at various combined military hospitals (CMH). Of them, 36 are still undergoing treatment.
Father of martyred Abu Sayeed, Maqbul Hossain, was under treatment at Rangpur CMH. As his health deteriorated, he was transferred to Dhaka CMH for advanced medical care on 10 December. Currently he is being treated at HDU at Dhaka CMH, he said.
Army activities in 1 month
In his written speech, Colonel Intekhab Haider Khan said the army recovered 28 illegal arms and 424 rounds of ammunition since 28 November. They also brought a total of 67 incidents of unrest under control and played a pivotal role in controlling 13 road blockades in industrial zones (in Gazipur, Ashulia and Savar).
News agency BSS adds: The army resolved 45 untoward incidents, including political conflicts and chaotic situations in educational institutions across the country and ijtema ground in Tongi, apart from rescuing 92 children and 66 affected people from the congregation ground.
The army, in coordination with the owners, labourers, relevant ministry, industrial police and BGMEA and other stakeholders, took steps to keep the readymade garment factories operational. As a result, of the 2093 RMG factories in the country, all but one are open now.
He also said the army arrested 1,405 persons for their alleged involvement in different crimes during the period.
The army personnel arrested 200 people involved in drug related offenses, he said, adding that a significant quantity of narcotics was also recovered during the operations conducted by joint forces.
“The army played a crucial role in ensuring the peaceful celebration of major religious and cultural festivals, including on Christmas Day,” Colonel Intekhab mentioned.
The army remains vigilant along with other law enforcement agencies to protect national security as well as maintain law and order in the country, he said.