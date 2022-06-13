EC expressing helplessness in Cumilla not a good sign: Shujan

The Shujan secretary was speaking at an event at the National Press Club in Dhaka, where he presented the information on the candidates contesting the Cumilla city polls.
Earlier the EC ordered ruling Awami League lawmaker from Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin to leave the election area for violating the electoral code of conduct, which the lawmaker ignored and later CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said the EC has nothing to do about it.
When asked about the CEC’s remarks, the Shujan secretary said this is not a good sign. The EC has expressed helplessness. When the EC cannot enforce its laws, people cannot be very hopeful either. The electoral code of conduct has been clearly violated in Cumila. The EC is a constitutional body, it has been bestowed upon immense power, and the commission can take any punitive action in such cases. Anyone enjoying privileges of the government work directly or indirectly for any candidate, and if that is found, the EC can cancel the candidature, he added.
Badiul Alam Majumder said the EC can add rules and regulations to conduct a fair and credible election, it necessary. They have accountability to people and citizens expect the EC will be bold during the election and play a strong role.
The Cumilla city polls will not set a course of everything, he said, adding that this election will forecast the future and how much ability the EC has.
Badiul Alam Majumder said a lawmaker is not following the EC’s order. If entire administration, law enforcement agencies, ruling, opposition and other political parties try to violate the EC’s order, where will the citizens go then?
The EC must enforce the laws properly instead of revealing its helplessness, he expects.