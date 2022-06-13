EC expressing helplessness in Cumilla not a good sign: Shujan

Civil society organisation Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said the Election Commission has been bestowed upon immense power but has expressed its helplessness in Cumilla. That is not a good sign. The EC must exercise its power.

Badiul Alam Majumder said this in reference to the remarks of chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal over the violation of electoral code of conduct in Cumilla City Corporation election.