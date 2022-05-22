EC orders withdrawal of Kalkini UNO, OC

As the allegation of negligence in carrying out duties in the incident of attack on an independent candidate while submitting nomination papers for East Enayetpur union parished election was proved true, the EC came up with the decision on Sunday issuing a press release.
Neyamol Akanda, an independent candidate, came under attack by the supporters of Awami-League (AL) nominated candidate Mahabub Alam while submitting nomination paper on 17 May. At that time, returning officer and upazila election officer Dipak Biswas was also assaulted.
On that day, the EC postponed the election and asked the deputy commissioner, police superintendent, district election officer and returning officer to probe the incident.
Quoting the probe report, the EC release said instruction has been given for deputation of appropriate UNO for Kalkini in place of Md Zakir Hossain as he failed to discharge his duties in election.
Apart from this, the EC has ordered a replacement for the Kalkini police station OC as the present OC failed to maintain a congenial atmosphere in holding free and fair elections.