EC orders withdrawal of Kalkini UNO, OC

As the allegation of negligence in carrying out duties in the incident of attack on an independent candidate while submitting nomination papers for East Enayetpur union parished election was proved true, the EC came up with the decision on Sunday issuing a press release.

Neyamol Akanda, an independent candidate, came under attack by the supporters of Awami-League (AL) nominated candidate Mahabub Alam while submitting nomination paper on 17 May. At that time, returning officer and upazila election officer Dipak Biswas was also assaulted.