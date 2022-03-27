Bangladesh

EC to begin data collection for voter list on 20 May

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Election Commission (EC) will begin door to door data collection as part of the voter list update program from 20 May.

EC representatives will collect data of everyone born on 1 January 2007 or a prior date. Initially the program will be run in 135 upazilas, additional secretary of the EC Ashok Kumar Debnath informed Prothom Alo.

Citizens aged 18 or above will be registered as voters. EC will also collect the data of people aged 15-17. They will get included in the voter list when they turn 18.

EC will also collect data of the deceased and take their names off the voter list. The last time EC collected data from homes was in 2019.

Ashok Kumar Debnath said data collection from homes will continue for three weeks. After that, the voters will have to go to their designated centres to take pictures, give their fingerprints and iris scan. The centres have not been finalised yet.

According to the information provided by EC on 2 March, there are 113,287,010 voters in the country. Out of them, 57,689,529 are male and 55,597,027 are female. There are also 454 transgender voters.

