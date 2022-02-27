Bangladesh

EC won't be afraid of any challenge: CEC Habibul Awal

Special Correspondent
The newly-appointed chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday said every election is a challenge but the election commission (EC) will not be afraid of any challenge.

After taking office, the commission will be able to identify the challenges. Then strategies will be taken to overcome them, the CEC added.

He came up with these remarks while briefing the journalists after taking oath as the 13th CEC of the country. Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath at 4:30pm at the Judge's Lounge of the Supreme Court.

Habibul Awal told the newsmen that the EC is not only responsible for holding an election but it is a large-scale operation where many stakeholders are involved. So their main duty (EC) is to ensure their co-operation.

The CEC also said, "We are hopeful. I have confidence in my colleagues. We will try to give the best in the next election."

