EC won't be afraid of any challenge: CEC Habibul Awal

He came up with these remarks while briefing the journalists after taking oath as the 13th CEC of the country. Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath at 4:30pm at the Judge's Lounge of the Supreme Court.
Habibul Awal told the newsmen that the EC is not only responsible for holding an election but it is a large-scale operation where many stakeholders are involved. So their main duty (EC) is to ensure their co-operation.
The CEC also said, "We are hopeful. I have confidence in my colleagues. We will try to give the best in the next election."