EC won't say anything over election-time govt: CEC

Kazi Habibul said, "The dialogue is being held to take opinions from all concerned with a view to conducting the election. The challenges many talked about in conducting elections are being enlisted. If we can identify the things emphasised in the dialogue, we will be able to move forward incorporating those in the planning."

When asked about whether it is possible to hold a fair election, he said, "It is too early to say about the matter. We will try our level best to hold a participatory and fair election. In the dialogue, we have discussed the problems an election could face."