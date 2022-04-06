Bangladesh

EC won't say anything over election-time govt: CEC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said the election commission (EC) won't say anything about the 12th parliament-election-time government.

He said, "I have taken oath to conduct the election in accordance with the law and the constitutional rule. Political leaders will take decisions over the election-time government through discussion."

The CEC came up with this remark on Wednesday at a dialogue with the editors and senior journalists of the national dailies over the upcoming general election.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal chaired the view exchange meeting. Earlier, the EC sat with the academicians and the civil society members in two phases to discuss the election issue.

Kazi Habibul said, "The dialogue is being held to take opinions from all concerned with a view to conducting the election. The challenges many talked about in conducting elections are being enlisted. If we can identify the things emphasised in the dialogue, we will be able to move forward incorporating those in the planning."

When asked about whether it is possible to hold a fair election, he said, "It is too early to say about the matter. We will try our level best to hold a participatory and fair election. In the dialogue, we have discussed the problems an election could face."

