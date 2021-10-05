ECNEC approves Tk 14.35b project to upgrade Tangail-Delduar highway

The executive committee of the national economic council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a Tk 14.35 billion (Tk 1,435.89 crore) project to upgrade the Tangail-Delduar-Louhati-Saturia-Kawalipara-Kalampur bus stand road regional highway to ensure safe and uninterrupted road communication system.

The approval came in the 5th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY22) with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.