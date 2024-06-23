Khaleda Zia to undergo procedure for pacemaker implant

Khaleda Zia suddenly fell ill on Friday and was rushed to Evercare Hospital at 3:30 am Saturday. The 79-year-old three-time prime minister of Bangladesh has been suffering from multiple health issues, including arthritis, heart disease, lung, liver, and kidney complications, as well as diabetes.

Earlier she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 2 May. The physicians there treated at the CCU for two days.

Khaleda Zia, who is convicted but staying home under an executive order, has been in a critical health condition for an extended period of time.