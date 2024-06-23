Khaleda Zia to undergo procedure for pacemaker implant
The medical board that has been treating Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia has decided to implant a pacemaker for her heart.
The top opposition leader has been going under medical treatment at the coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital.
The medical board made the decision to insert the pacemaker, a small electronic device that is usually placed in the chest to help regulate slow electrical problems with the heart, said one of the medical board members Sunday.
The medical board is likely to meet again today.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said the health condition of the BNP chairperson has not improved.
Khaleda Zia suddenly fell ill on Friday and was rushed to Evercare Hospital at 3:30 am Saturday. The 79-year-old three-time prime minister of Bangladesh has been suffering from multiple health issues, including arthritis, heart disease, lung, liver, and kidney complications, as well as diabetes.
Earlier she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 2 May. The physicians there treated at the CCU for two days.
Khaleda Zia, who is convicted but staying home under an executive order, has been in a critical health condition for an extended period of time.
She was previously admitted to Evercare Hospital on 9 August last year and remained under medical care for over five months before being discharged on 11 January.
Her family had requested the government to permit her treatment abroad, but it was denied. Later, three specialist physicians from the US were brought in to perform a surgery on her blood vessels on 27 October, last year.