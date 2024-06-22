Khaleda Zia's health in critical condition: Mirza Fakhrul
The health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, is in a critical state, said the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He has called upon the people to prayer for the leader's health.
He visited the hospital at around 3:30pm today, Saturday. After emerging from the hospital, he informed the media about Khaleda Zia's condition.
Khaleda Zia suddenly fell ill on Friday and was rushed to Evercare Hospital at 3:30am in the early hours of Saturday. She has been kept at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital.
Mirza Fakhrul said, Khaleda Zia is now in the CCU. Her condition is critical. The physicians are not permitting anyone to enter.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said the party secretary general visited the hospital at 3:30pm. After seeing Khaleda Zia, he spoke in detail to the head of the medical board Professor Shahabuddin Talukdar and member Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.
Earlier at 9:30am BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi went to Evercare Hospital and spoke to her physicians, inquiring after her health.
In the afternoon today, Saturday, Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo, "Madam is under close observation of the medical board in the CCU. Nothing more can be said at the moment."
Earlier, the BNP chairperson was hospitalised on 2 May. She then received treatment in the CCU for two days.
The 79-year-old leader is battling multiple health issues, including arthritis, heart disease, lung, liver, and kidney complications, as well as diabetes.
Khaleda Zia, who is convicted but staying home under an executive order, has been in a critical health condition for an extended period of time. She was previously admitted to Evercare Hospitals on 9 August last year and remained under medical care for over five months before being discharged on 11 January.
Her family had requested the government to permit her treatment abroad, but it was denied. Later, three specialist physicians from the US were brought in to perform a surgery on her blood vessels on 27 October, last year.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases and sent to prison on 8 February 2018. She had spent over two years in jail On 25 March 2020 under government executive order, her sentence was conditionally suspended and she was released. Since then every six months the suspension of her sentence is being extended by the government.