Khaleda Zia's health in critical condition: Mirza Fakhrul

Khaleda Zia suddenly fell ill on Friday and was rushed to Evercare Hospital at 3:30am in the early hours of Saturday. She has been kept at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital.

Mirza Fakhrul said, Khaleda Zia is now in the CCU. Her condition is critical. The physicians are not permitting anyone to enter.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said the party secretary general visited the hospital at 3:30pm. After seeing Khaleda Zia, he spoke in detail to the head of the medical board Professor Shahabuddin Talukdar and member Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

Earlier at 9:30am BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi went to Evercare Hospital and spoke to her physicians, inquiring after her health.